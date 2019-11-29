French Montana is out of intensive care.
The 35-year-old rapper was hospitalised over a week ago with exhaustion, dehydration, stomach pains and an irregular heart rate but he's slowly getting better and grateful for the supportive messages he's received from fans.
He shared a photo of himself taken in hospital and wrote: "Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support. I'm finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time !!!#Montana (sic)"
It was previously claimed the 'Unfortgettable' rapper's problems stem from a travel schedule that saw him visit four countries in just six days as he fell seriously ill when he returned.