Drake and French Montana. Picture: Instagram

According to French Montana, he and Drake are like "brothers in a past life". The 34-year-old rap star and Drake, 32, are long-time friends, and Montana admits that the sincerity of their relationship is hard to find in the music business.

He told Haute Living magazine: "You don't meet a lot of real friends in the game, so when you meet somebody where the relationship is real, you need to capture that feeling and keep that relationship as solid as you can because you don't find a lot of people like that.

"Out of a 1,000 people, you might meet 10 that are really organic with you and show you genuine love. That's me and Drake.

"We had the same mother and father - we are brothers in a past life."

According to Montana, it's rare that he and Drake ever talk about their respective music projects.

The rapper - who previously dated reality TV star Khloe Kardashian - shared: "When we get together, we usually don't talk about work because we're friends.

"If he likes something, he'll tell me. Usually, people are around you to benefit somehow, or take something from you, but I feel like artists need to get away from that and need peace of mind."

Drake recently dropped "Care Package" which is a combination of songs of loose singles that were unreleased or previously leaked online.

Following its release, the album landed the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.