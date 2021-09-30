Gabrielle Union gives a shout out to 'Blood & Water' star Khosi Ngema
American actress Gabrielle Union has been a “Blood & Water” stan since the first season and it looks like season two was no different.
The former “America’s Got Talent” judge shared a fan cam of Khosi Ngema who plays Fikile Bhele along with making Ngema her Woman Crush Wednesday and singing her praises for the portrayal of the role.
Captioning the post: “Today’s #WCW is the immensely talented @Khosi_Ngema_.
“She plays Fikile Bhele on Netflix’s series Blood & Water (if you haven’t watched season 1, RUN DON’T WALK! Season 2 just started, and we are already deep).
“Khosi is only 21 years old and is already killing the game.”
Responding to the “Breaking In” star’s post Ngema said: “What an honour!!!”
Union isn’t the only star that’s in love with the proudly South African show.
Before season two dropped, “Industry Baby” rapper Lil Nas X shared his excitement for the show commenting on the official poster: “AHHHHH LET’S GOOOO”.
Filmed in Cape Town and starring fan favourites Ama Qamata in the lead role as Puleng Khumalo and Khosi as Fikile Bhele, the season is just as riveting as season one – if not more so.
Created by Nosipho Dumisa, this seven-episode series kept viewers on the edge of their seats with some new faces, unlikely alliances, and twists and turns, as the Parkhurst clan up the ante in their quest for the truth.
Viewers returned to Parkhurst High to watch a rocky start between Puleng and Fikile following the revelation of the DNA results, and the drama testing old alliances and forging new and unlikely friendships.