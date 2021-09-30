Gabrielle Union gives a shout out to 'Blood & Water' star Khosi Ngema

American actress Gabrielle Union has been a “Blood & Water” stan since the first season and it looks like season two was no different. The former “America’s Got Talent” judge shared a fan cam of Khosi Ngema who plays Fikile Bhele along with making Ngema her Woman Crush Wednesday and singing her praises for the portrayal of the role.

Captioning the post: “Today’s #WCW is the immensely talented @Khosi_Ngema_. “She plays Fikile Bhele on Netflix’s series Blood & Water (if you haven’t watched season 1, RUN DON’T WALK! Season 2 just started, and we are already deep). “Khosi is only 21 years old and is already killing the game.”

Today’s #WCW is the immensely talented @Khosi_Ngema_ . She plays Fikile Bhele on Netflix’s series Blood & Water (if you haven’t watched season 1, RUN DON’T WALK! Season 2 just started, and we are already deep). Khosi is only 21 years old and is already killing the game. pic.twitter.com/QjGgWPBUXa — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 29, 2021 Responding to the “Breaking In” star’s post Ngema said: “What an honour!!!” What an honour!!!😭❤️ https://t.co/RpZ9jL0iY8 — Kho’si (@Khosi_Ngema_) September 29, 2021 Union isn’t the only star that’s in love with the proudly South African show. Before season two dropped, “Industry Baby” rapper Lil Nas X shared his excitement for the show commenting on the official poster: “AHHHHH LET’S GOOOO”.