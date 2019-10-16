"America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union hit back at a "dumb s**t" comment made about her family after husband Dwayne Wade shared a sweet family snap on social media.
The 46-year-old actress has stepped up to defend her husband Dwayne Wade - with whom she shares 11-month-old daughter Kaavia - after a Twitter follower responded in bizarre fashion to a family snap of the three posing with his 12-year-old son Zion, from a previous relationship.
Despite the sweet Instagram photo, the user shared a screenshot on Twitter and wrote: "What y'all think of this?"
Gabrielle - who is step-mother to Zion as well as the basketball star's sons Zaire, 17, and Xavier, five - responded: "Looks like love to me.
"I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain't with the dumb s**t. Peace & Blessings good people."