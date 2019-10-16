Gabrielle Union slams troll for 'dumb' comment about her family









Gabrielle Union, her stepson Zion and daughter Kaavia Wade. Picture: Instagram Stories "America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union hit back at a "dumb s**t" comment made about her family after husband Dwayne Wade shared a sweet family snap on social media. The 46-year-old actress has stepped up to defend her husband Dwayne Wade - with whom she shares 11-month-old daughter Kaavia - after a Twitter follower responded in bizarre fashion to a family snap of the three posing with his 12-year-old son Zion, from a previous relationship. Despite the sweet Instagram photo, the user shared a screenshot on Twitter and wrote: "What y'all think of this?" Gabrielle - who is step-mother to Zion as well as the basketball star's sons Zaire, 17, and Xavier, five - responded: "Looks like love to me. "I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain't with the dumb s**t. Peace & Blessings good people."

Looks like love to me 🤷🏾‍♀️ I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain't with the dumb shit. Peace & Blessings good people. https://t.co/faFyusNktj — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2019

Gabrielle and Dwayne welcomed Kaavia via surrogate mother after the 'LA's Finest' star tragically suffered eight miscarriages, and she previously revealed the couple never gave up hope when it came to their family dream.

She said: "[Kaavia's] just amazing. I'm so glad that me and my husband and our family just kept trying and plugging away and hoping and praying. She's all of our dreams come true."

Meanwhile, the "America's Got Talent" judge recently slammed critics who try to make working mums feel "guilty" for keeping their jobs, because she believes having the time to go away and "do what [she] loves" actually makes her a better mum to her tot.

She said: "I don't have mom guilt, and I'll tell you why. Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I'm a better mom because I'm able to go away and do what I love.

"Even if I failed miserably, I'm following my dreams. ... I would be less of a mother if I didn't set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people's dreams come true. So I don't have guilt."