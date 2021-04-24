Gal Gadot “chopped the top of her finger” off while making a salad.

The Wonder Woman star took to “drinking mimosa or sangria” before midday whilst stuck at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and has said her day drinking resulted in a nasty kitchen nightmare when she sliced through her finger whilst making a “cabbage salad”.

Speaking during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she said: “I cooked a lot, too much. I drank probably too much. You know the early days of pandemic when you start drinking mimosa or sangria or whatever at 11am?

“So I did that and then I decided I’m going to make a cabbage salad because that’s what one wants to do. So I started to chop the thing and I completely, I chopped the top of my finger off.”

Gal, 35, called on her husband, Yaron Varsano, to help assist her following her injury, but he was “so disgusted” by the gory sight that he threw the chopped off tip of her finger in the bin.

She added: “Yaron went to the chopping board, and he held the finger. Then he got so disgusted that he threw it into the garbage.”

And when show host Jimmy Kimmel then asked if she went to the hospital for the injury, she responded: “No, because it was in the garbage disposal! There was nothing to sew on.”

Meanwhile, Gal revealed this week that her impending third child will be a baby girl, marking the third for the actress and her husband, who already have nine-year-old Alma and three-year-old Maya together.

She said in another TV appearance this week: "It's baby girl number three. Yes, we're sticking to what we know.”

