'Game of Thrones' star Dame Diana Rigg dies

Veteran actress Diana Rigg – best known for playing Emma Peel in The Avengers and more recently as Lady Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones – passed away "peacefully" at the age of 82 on Thursday morning, her representative has confirmed.

Her agent said: "She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

This image released by HBO shows Natalie Dormer, left, and Diana Rigg in a scene from "Game of Thrones“. Picture: AP Photo/HBO, Macall B. Polay

Rigg, whose full name was Enid Diana Elizabeth Rigg, made her professional debut in a production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle as part of the 1957 York Festival and went on to join the Royal Shakespeare Company, where she appeared in a number of productions before landing her breakthrough role in The Avengers in 1965.

But the actress quit the role after just two years because she disliked the fame of being on TV and missed working on stage.

Despite her reluctance to be in the public eye, Rigg moved onto the big screen to star in James Bond movie On Her Majesty's Secret Service opposite George Lazenby, with her character Tracy becoming the first and only woman to marry the suave spy.