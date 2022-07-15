Gender of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s unborn baby revealed

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly expecting a baby boy. The former couple confirmed earlier this week they are having a second child via surrogate, and now multiple sources have told Us Weekly magazine that their four-year-old daughter True will soon have a little brother.

According to the outlet, the Good American founder and the 31-year-old basketball player always intended to have a baby via surrogate and chose a male embryo to be implanted. Khloe's spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that the 38-year-old reality star is having another child with her former partner. The representative said: "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

It then emerged that the pair have barely spoken since December. A source said: "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December. "

The baby was conceived prior to the revelation that Tristan had cheated on Khloe and fathered another child with Maralee Nichols, a son named Theo, in December last year. Khloe has not kept her desire for another baby secret and has considered previously freezing her eggs. In the final series of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, she said: "Every time I post a video of True, [Kim] DMs me, and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life.'

