George Clooney shares on his devastation after a director criticised his kissing skills

George Clooney was horrified when a director criticised his kissing skills as he was using his "real-life move" for the scene. The Hollywood heartthrob said the mortifying moment came early on his career when he was trying to film an intimate scene with a co-star - and he got told off by the director over his moves.

Speaking to The New York Times, Clooney explained: "I remember early on in my career, I had to do a kissing scene with this girl and the director goes, 'Not like that.' And I was like, 'Dude, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!'" He went on to compare the moment to a scene in his new movie Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts in which they play a former couple - and they do a cringe-worthy dance in front of their children. The actor insisted the scene should not be choreographed as it would work better if the stars could use their own embarrassing dance moves.

He said: "Everyone had plans for how we should dance, and then we were like, 'Well, actually we’ve got some really bad dance moves in real life.’ Julia and I have done all those moves before, that’s the sickest part." Roberts said: "People always want to choreograph it, but you can’t put steps to it. You have to just open the box and let the magic fly." Clooney also admitted the pair's younger co-stars, Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier were "actually horrified" by their dance moves, with Roberts adding: "It was hysterical, they were speechless."