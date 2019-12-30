George Michael’s late sister to be buried next to her brother









Tributes are seen outside the home of former singer George Michael in London. Picture: Reuters George Michael’s late sister Melanie Panayiotou will be buried next to the ‘Faith’ singer and their mother. Both George - who passed away on Christmas Day in 2016 - and his mother Lesley are buried beside one another at Highgate Cemetery, and it has now been revealed that Melanie will also be laid to rest alongside them, after she was tragically found dead on Wednesday, exactly three years after George’s passing. The Wham! singer’s grave is currently unmarked, and whilst sources say Melanie will “definitely” get her own headstone, they claim George’s will remain unmarked in order to stop fans from gathering at the site. An insider told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: “George still doesn't have a gravestone three years after his death, and it's going to stay that way. “Now that they will also have to visit the family plot to mourn Melanie, they don't want to be wading through fans and their tributes just to pay respect to the growing number of their tragic loved ones.”

George’s family have paid for extra security at his grave, and the only reference to the presence of his burial site is a small heart plaque that has been laid beside his mother’s headstone.

It reads: “Dear cousin, Beautiful memories treasured forever of the happy times we spent together”.

Melanie - who was 59 at the time of her death - was reportedly found by her older sister Yioda Panayiotou, and a representative for George confirmed the tragic news in a statement.

They said: "We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comments.”

Metropolitan Police also issued a statement which read: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious by police. A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances."