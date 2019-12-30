George Michael’s late sister Melanie Panayiotou will be buried next to the ‘Faith’ singer and their mother.
Both George - who passed away on Christmas Day in 2016 - and his mother Lesley are buried beside one another at Highgate Cemetery, and it has now been revealed that Melanie will also be laid to rest alongside them, after she was tragically found dead on Wednesday, exactly three years after George’s passing.
The Wham! singer’s grave is currently unmarked, and whilst sources say Melanie will “definitely” get her own headstone, they claim George’s will remain unmarked in order to stop fans from gathering at the site.
An insider told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: “George still doesn't have a gravestone three years after his death, and it's going to stay that way.
“Now that they will also have to visit the family plot to mourn Melanie, they don't want to be wading through fans and their tributes just to pay respect to the growing number of their tragic loved ones.”