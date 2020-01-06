George Michael's sister's share of his estate will go to charity









British singer George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London. Picture: Reuters George Michael's late sister Melanie Panayiotou's share of his estate will go to charity.

The "Careless Whisper" singer's sibling Melanie Panayiotou was tragically found dead on Wednesday, exactly three years after George's passing, and it has now been revealed her share of Michael's fortune will go to good causes.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "George's family share his caring spirit. Knowing that some good is going to come out of this double-tragedy has provided a small amount of comfort."





Melanie Panayiotou will be buried next to the "Faith" singer and their mother.





Melanie Panayiotou. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Both George - who passed away on Christmas Day (December 25) in 2016 - and his mother Lesley are buried beside one another at Highgate Cemetery, and it has now been revealed that Melanie will also be laid to rest alongside them.





The Wham! singer's grave is currently unmarked, and whilst sources say Melanie will "definitely" get her own headstone, they claim George's will remain unmarked in order to stop fans from gathering at the site.





An insider said: "George still doesn't have a gravestone three years after his death, and it's going to stay that way. Now that they will also have to visit the family plot to mourn Melanie, they don't want to be wading through fans and their tributes just to pay respect to the growing number of their tragic loved ones."





Melanie - who was 59 at the time of her death - was found by her older sister Yioda Panayiotou, and a representative for the family confirmed the news.





They said in a statement: "We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comments."



