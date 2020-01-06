George Michael's late sister Melanie Panayiotou's share of his estate will go to charity.
The "Careless Whisper" singer's sibling Melanie Panayiotou was tragically found dead on Wednesday, exactly three years after George's passing, and it has now been revealed her share of Michael's fortune will go to good causes.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "George's family share his caring spirit. Knowing that some good is going to come out of this double-tragedy has provided a small amount of comfort."