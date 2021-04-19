Get your Bolly-fix weekly

IOL Entertainment brings you the latest in Bollywood entertainment news and trends with our newly released column, Bolly-Fix Weekly. From breaking news to whose up to what in the Bolly-sphere, the column will ensure to keep you up to date. This week we look at Oscar-nominated director Ramin Bahrani’s run-in with racism and how his industry friends defend him. We look at Bollywood stars infected with Covid-19 and their recovery and lastly, celebrities taking to the sky for vacations amid India’s second wave. Priyanka Chopra and Ava DuVernay stand up for Ramin Bahrani

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Ava DuVernay have come out guns blazing after “The White Tiger” Iranian-American director, Ramin Bahrani, was subjected to racism in America.

Oscar nominee Bahrani was doing a Q and A interview with executive producer Ava DuVernay on the streets of Atlanta in the US after a day of filming, before a US citizen stopped his car and shouted: “You all think you run the world. You all don't run s***”.

“It was also reported that as the man drove off he shouted “go back to your country”.

Speaking to People magazine, Priyanka Chopa-Jonas, who heard about the incident, didn’t hesitate to add her comments: “Who belongs here, and who doesn't?

“Isn't America a melting pot of all people from all backgrounds? This country was built on the back of immigrants in search of the American dream, a life of freedom, opportunity, and a safe place not only for themselves but for their families."

DuVernay said: "This is what artists of colour, artists who are not centred or valued, have to endure.

“We cannot just make and focus on our work like our white male counterparts.

“We make our work and must also endure and negotiate our way through all the filth of racism, xenophobia, sexism and other bias that permeates our country and our industry."

Bollywood stars test positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 is still raging through India, with many famous faces currently infected with the virus.

Bollywood stars like “Om Shanti Om” actor Arjun Rampal; “Kung Fu Yoga” star Sonu Sood; Rajesh Khattar, the man behind the voice of India’s “Iron Man” and “Race” actress; and Sameera Reddy are among the celebrities who have come forward to let their fans know about their health status.

The actors are quarantining at their homes and following all the necessary protocols, aside for Rajesh Khattar, who has book himself into a hospital facility.

"Inspite of taking all the necessary precautions, I was tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi a few days ago and was under home quarantine but due to my health condition also presence of elderly parents and an infant at home I was advised by doctors to shift to the hospital where I am recuperating well but need to stay hospitalised till I fully recover,“ read part of his Instagram post.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter holidaying in the Maldives amid the second wave.

Sara Ali Khan. Picture: Instagram.

Bollywood A-listers have taken time off to go on holiday amid the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

A few celebrities who have enjoyed their break are Shraddha Kapoor, who just got back from the Maldives, and Tamannaah Bhatia, Juhi Chawla and Kanika Kapoor, whose picture was taken at the Mumbai airport.

The latest to join the list is of holidaymakers is “Kedarnath” actress Sara Ali Khan, who is holidaying in the Maldives with her mom, Amrita Singh.

Khan posted a shot of herself enjoying an evening walk on the beach in the Maldives with a beautiful sunset backdrop on her Instagram stories.

The Maldives seems to be a preferred holiday destination for the stars; earlier this year we saw “Student of the Year” actor Sidharth Malhotra, “Kabir Singh” actress Kiara Advani and “Masti” actor Vivek Oberoi sharing pictures of their holiday with their fans.