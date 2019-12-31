Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik 'rekindle' romance









Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Picture: Instagram Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have sparked rumours they are back together. The couple - who dated from November 2015 to March 2018 before briefly rekindling their romance a few months later - have fuelled speculation they are dating again after Gigi revealed she was cooking one of Zayn's mother Trisha Malik's recipes. She wrote on Instagram: "Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favourites!!! @mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad. Hopefully she’ll share the recipe with the world one day." Back in November, it was claimed that Gigi has been reconnecting with Zayn following her split from Tyler Cameron. A source said: "Gigi has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together. They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual. They are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now."

When Zayn and Gigi were together, the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker admitted he "leans" on Gigi a lot and praised her "super organisation" skills.

He shared: "Everything is great. She's super-organised and I'm really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot."

And Zayn had admitted he doesn't want to put a "label" on their relationship.

He explained: "I'm really thankful that I met her ... We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations. I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album]. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f**k was running through my body at the time."

Bang Showbiz