Gigi Hadid has reportedly reconnected with her former boyfriend Zayn Malik following her split from Tyler Cameron.
The 24-year-old model has reportedly reached out to her former partner - who she dated from November 2015 to March 2018 before briefly rekindling their romance a few months later - following her split from Tyler Cameron last month.
A source told E! News: "Gigi has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together.
"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual."
Fans have noticed Gigi has started to like a number of the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker's posts on Twitter and Instagram.