Gigi Hadid's already an 'amazing mom'

Gigi Hadid is already an "amazing mom" to her newborn, despite the "hard transition" into parenthood. The model welcomed her and boyfriend Zayn Malik's first child into the world last month and she is said to be "very elated" to have her own bundle of joy, despite the "hard transitions" she has faced. The source shared: "Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom. The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom. They feel peaceful staying there [the Hadid farm in Pennsylvania] for now. Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately." And Gigi has been having a lot of support from her family - including mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid. The insider added to E! News: "Yolanda is helping them tremendously. She is their built-in nurse and they are so grateful to have her ...

"Bella was very emotional first seeing her and has already been having fun shopping for her and dressing her up."

Both Gigi and Zayn, 27, posted about their daughter’s arrival on September 23, but they have not publicly confirmed her exact birth date, nor have they revealed which moniker they’ve chosen for their new arrival.

Announcing his daughter’s birth, former One Direction star Zayn wrote on social media: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)"

Whilst Gigi admitted she is "so in love" with the little one.

She wrote on Instagram: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love (sic)"