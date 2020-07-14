'Glee' stars lead tributes to Naya Rivera

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Chris Colfer has led tributes to Naya Rivera, who has died aged 33. The "Glee" alum - who played Kurt Hummel in the musical drama series - paid tribute to his good friend, after it was confirmed her body had been discovered in Lake Piru, California where she went missing a few days ago. He wrote on Instagram: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarise a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't. "Her brilliance and humour were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. "She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honour and a suit of armour. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son. (sic)"

And Jenna Ushkowitz, who starred as Tina Cohen-Chang, on the show, spoke of how much Naya "shined on stage" and "radiated with love".

Posting on her Instagram page, she shared: "There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a lightning force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room.

"You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here.

"Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already."

Kevin McHale - who played Artie Abrams on the Fox comedy-drama - also took to Instagram to post a lengthy tribute to Naya, in which he revealed they were planning on "running away" to Hawaii amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin described Naya as "independent and strong" and credits her with making him a "better person", whilst he admitted her tragic passing will "probably never make sense".

He concluded his post by stating how thankful he is that Naya managed to use all her energy to get her son back on the boat and he hopes her family will be given the space to grieve.

He wrote: "My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you.

7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn't make sense. And I know it probably never will.

"She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I've ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim.

"The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene... I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I've ever known. There is nothing she couldn't do and I'm furious we won't get to see more.

"I'm thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I'm thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said.

"I'm thankful she became like family. I'm thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to "look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice." Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever.

"If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you'll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I'm thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy got back on that boat. I'm thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom.

"I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us - those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee. (sic)"

Actress Viola Davis also shared a tribute for Naya, writing: "Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man ... can we have a "Do Over " of 2020. The loss is too much."

Whilst singer Bebe Rexha shared: "This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I'm lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace."

FOX, who broadcasted 'Glee', also paid tribute to the late actress.

In a statement, they wrote: "Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to GLEE, from the first episode to the last. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to Naya's family, friends and young son."