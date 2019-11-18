Gordon Ramsay splashed out an estimated R9.5 million to get his daughter's favourite singer, Ed Sheeran, to perform at her 18th birthday party.
The 53-year-old chef booked the "Shape of You" hitmaker - who typically commands the six-figure sum for private gigs - to sing five of his hits before leading a rendition of "Happy Birthday" to Tilly on Saturday.
Gordon and his wife Tana - who also have Megan, 21, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and seven-month-old son Oscar, together - had booked London nightspot Cuckoo club for the bash and the teenager had hundreds of pals in attendance, including family friends Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham.