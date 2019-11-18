Gordon Ramsay pays Ed Sheeran R9.5m for daughter's birthday party









Tilly and Gordon Ramsay. Picture: Instagram Gordon Ramsay splashed out an estimated R9.5 million to get his daughter's favourite singer, Ed Sheeran, to perform at her 18th birthday party. The 53-year-old chef booked the "Shape of You" hitmaker - who typically commands the six-figure sum for private gigs - to sing five of his hits before leading a rendition of "Happy Birthday" to Tilly on Saturday. Gordon and his wife Tana - who also have Megan, 21, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and seven-month-old son Oscar, together - had booked London nightspot Cuckoo club for the bash and the teenager had hundreds of pals in attendance, including family friends Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Tilly's bash was next level. It was clear Gordon had spared no expense in making sure it really was a night to remember.

"Ed is Tilly's favourite singer so it meant the world to her that he was there, even though his set didn't come cheap."

The party had a James Bond theme and Gordon and Tana pulled out all the stops to ensure their daughter - who turned 18 earlier this month - had a great time.

The source added: "The whole party had a James Bond theme, with drinks topped with her face or the 007 logo and guests encouraged to come in black tie. There was even a 007 ice sculpture which you could drink shots out of."

Tilly is currently dating Gino D'Acampo's son Luciano and the 43-year-old chef recently joked he's delighted about their pair's romance because his

'Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip' co-star thinks it is a "f***ing nightmare".

Gino - who also has children Rocco, 14, and Mia, seven, with his wife Jessica Stellina Morrison - said: "Tilly is beautiful. They've known each other for a few years now. I don't really want to say a lot because it's none of my business.