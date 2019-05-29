Iggy Azalea. Picture: Reuters

GQ Australia editor Michael Christensen has condemned the leak of a topless photograph taken of Iggy Azalea during a shoot for the magazine. The 28-year-old rapper was left feeling "embarrassed and violated" after the nude images, which were shot in 2016 and not intended for publication with her cover, were distributed online last weekend.

And now, Christensen has blasted the individual responsible for stealing the images from the photographer Nino Munoz and insists everyone at the magazine is "disappointed" that someone would do this.

In a statement, Christensen said: "We were very disappointed to learn that outtakes from a 2016 photo shoot which were not approved or intended for publication appear to have been stolen from the photographer. We understand an investigation is underway and join the condemnation of the publication of these images."

Following the emergence online of the pictures, Iggy made the decision to suspend all of her social media accounts to avoid the distressing comments about her body from trolls.

Before she went offline, the 'Black Widow' hitmaker posted a statement revealing she would be pressing criminal charges against the culprit if or when they are found.

The statement posted to her Twitter account read: "I am a ball of negative emotions. I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry and sad. Not only because I did not consent to this - but also because of the vile way people reacted.

"A lot of the comments I see, from men in particular, sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me. The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming and makes me feel like throwing up.

"If you've ever been humiliated before in front of family and those you care about, maybe you can relate to what I'm going through.

"I fully intend to find out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It's important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions and the way it impacts my life."