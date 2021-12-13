Guy arrested for wanting to propose to Kylie Jenner - but knocks on the wrong door

Police arrested a man who wanted to propose to Kylie Jenner. Cops were called to the 24-year-old star's California neighbourhood on Thursday following reports a man had jumped a fence and knocked on a door looking for the beauty mogul - who is pregnant and already has three-year-old daughter Stormi with partner Travis Scott - but the obsessed fan had the wrong house and was on a neighbour's property.

According to TMZ, police spoke to the 23-year-old guy, who was carrying flowers and told them he was there to declare his love for Kylie and ask for her to marry him. The man was arrested for misdemeanour trespassing and taken in for booking. It was recently reported Kylie has been "nesting" at home as she awaits the arrival of her new baby.

An insider said: "She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes. She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

The source also said Travis, 30, is equally as ready to become a dad again and claimed he and Kylie have been “inseparable” over the course of her pregnancy. The insider added: "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy. They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come." Kylie and Travis’ daughter Stormi is also excited to be a big sister, and is “fully aware” of what her new role means.