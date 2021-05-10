Gwyneth Paltrow drank seven nights a week in lockdown

Gwyneth Paltrow has confessed she drank "seven nights a week" during lockdown and even created her own drink called the Buster Paltrow.

The Goop founder has confessed she enjoyed many a tipple when she was stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and even created her own drink called the Buster Paltrow, which she named after her granddad.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, she said: "I drank alcohol during quarantine.

“I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails.

“I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like that’s not healthy.

“I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow, which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours.

“And it’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice. It’s just heaven. I would have two of those every night of quarantine."

Meanwhile, the actress previously confessed that "wine, pasta, biscuits and cheese" got her through lockdown.

She said: "I was absolutely no holds barred. I gained 14 pounds and my gut was a mess. But I just didn’t want to do anything about it, really.

“I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through."

However, the 48-year-old actress has now lost 11 pounds through an intuitive fasting program.

She added: "I remember when I started this intuitive fasting program January 3. I thought, all I could think about was, 'When can I have a cocktail again?'.

“You know me, I don’t cheat, I don’t break, I’m so disciplined and I was like, I can’t do this.

“Then I started to feel so good after about 60 days in. And now I’m starting to feel so good that I’m like, yeah, I would drink if I could, maybe, but not seven days a week anymore. I don’t want to go back to that."