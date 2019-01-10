Gwyneth Paltrow. Picture: AP

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk spent their honeymoon with her ex-husband Chris Martin. The 'Iron Man' actress tied the knot with Brad Falchuk in The Hamptons in September, and has revealed their romantic getaway was a full on family affair as they were joined in the Maldives by the Coldplay frontman and his two child with Gwyneth, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Describing it as a "very modern honeymoon", Gwyneth told 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Wednesday, January 9: "We just took our honeymoon in the Maldives and we had a big family honeymoon over Christmas.

"So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon."

Gwyneth didn't say whether or not Chris' new partner Dakota Johnson was in attendance.

The show's co-host Kelly Ripa then asked: "Wait, your ex-husband went on your honeymoon?", to which she replied: "I mean, yeah, pretty

much."

Ryan Seacrest was keen to know what they talked about at dinner, and Gwyneth said there was "great conversation" and they all had "such a

good time".

She said: "Oh, just great conversation and lots of kids and you know what it was great, we had such a good time."

The 46-year-old star said that the aim was to "minimise the pain" for their kids, as they wanted to be with both their parents.

She explained: "We just wanted to minimise the pain for the kids. "They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that."

The former couple - who went their separate ways in 2014, after 10 years of marriage - also had a "modern" Thanksgiving with the children, Gwyneth's new husband and the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota, 29.

A source said: "They're a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together."

Gwyneth recently confessed she "doesn't know" how to be a stepmother.

Television writer Brad, 47, has teenagers Brody and Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik - but she admitted she is still getting to

grips with being a blended family.

She said: "We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you've got to tread lightly. It's pretty intense, the teenage thing.

She said: "We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you've got to tread lightly. It's pretty intense, the teenage thing.

I've never been a stepmother before. I don't know how to do it."

