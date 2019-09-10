Justin and Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are a "cute" but "complicated" couple, according to Hailey's uncle Billy Baldwin. The couple tied the knot in secret in September last year and are planning on hosting an official wedding ceremony for their family and friends later this month, to mark the one year anniversary of their legal marriage.

And Hailey's uncle Billy Baldwin has said he thinks his niece and her husband are a "great couple", but says he's on hand to offer her advice on the "trials and tribulations" of being married to a musician, as he's been married to singer Chynna Phillips for almost 30 years.

Speaking to People Now, he said: "My niece ... She's an impressive young woman. And she's a married young woman! I didn't get married until I was 33, and I became a parent when I was 37, and she's married at 23. Cute couple, great couple. Complicated. I always tell her, 'I'm in a showbiz married and my wife was a very celebrated and successful recording artist like your husband.' Clearly not on the level of her husband, but I said if you ever wanna talk to me about the trials and tribulations and how to try and avoid all the landmines ... I'm with my wife for almost 30 years now."

Hailey, 22, and Justin, 25, have been planning their wedding ceremony since they legally tied the knot, and put plans on hold earlier this year whilst the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker sought treatment for depression.

Justin recently opened up about how childhood fame had left him feeling suicidal and using "pretty heavy drugs", but credited Hailey with helping him to become a "good man".

He wrote on social media: It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me."

"Now i am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man. All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting (sic)."