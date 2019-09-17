Justin and Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber are able to have more "fun" together now that they've found a "rhythm" that works for them. The 22-year-old model and the "Sorry" hitmaker initially found married life "hard" because they were trying to learn how to live together in harmony but it's easier now because they've found a "rhythm" that works for the both of them.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, Hailey said: "Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into. Specifically, I said that there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other's direction and learn what was comfortable.

"Now it's easier because we've found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love."

The couple tied the knot in a secret service in September last year and the blonde beauty believes the secret to their successful relationship is "compromise."

She added: "If you don't want to compromise, you can't be in a relationship."

And, although their marriage is played out in the public eye, the love-up pair enjoy going to their "really private place" in Justin's native Canada to chill together.

She said: "In Canada, we have a really private place, a big property, and Justin's from there so I feel like he feels more comfortable. We have a bunch of four-wheelers and it's quiet and we just hang out. We spent Thanksgiving and Christmas there last year, because the winter is especially pretty. I cook a lot."

The couple are planning an official wedding ceremony for their family and friends later this month to mark the one year anniversary of their legal marriage.

Hailey and Justin have been planning their wedding ceremony since they legally tied the knot, and they put plans on hold earlier this year whilst the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker, 25, sought treatment for depression.

Justin recently opened up about how childhood fame had left him feeling suicidal, but credited Hailey with helping him to become a "good man".