Hailey Bieber apologises to hostess for 'bad attitude' after viral TikTok

Model Hailey Bieber has offered an apology to a restaurant hostess who gave her a bad rating in a viral TikTok video. The 23-year-old model - who is married to Justin Bieber - has responded after New York City hostess Julia Carolan - who has worked at two trendy hot spots - ranked celebrities based on her interactions at the "fancy" Manhattan eateries in a TikTok video. During the clip, she brought up Hailey and said: "This is gonna be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. "I really wanna like her, but I have go give her a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry."

Hailey herself caught wind of the viral video, and took to the comment section to offer an apology to Julia.

She responded: "Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!"

Earlier this year, Hailey used her Instagram account to slam speculation she's had plastic surgery.

The star didn't hold back as she responded to an Instagram post reportedly comparing a photo of her as a teenager to one from the present day, and insisted the newer snap wasn't an accurate reflection of her looks.

She commented: "Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!

"This photo on the right is NOT what I look like... I've never touched my face so If you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy. (sic)"

Her response came after she recently admitted scrutiny of her marriage to Justin, 26, has made her feel like "less of a woman".

Hailey - who married the 'Yummy' hitmaker in 2018 - insisted it's "not easy" to deal with the criticism they have received, especially when people draw "comparisons" between herself and Justin's former partners - most notably singer Selena Gomez.

She explained: "It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons ... The way they have made me feel like less of a woman."