Hailey Baldwin. Picture: Reuters

Recently wed Hailey Bieber says she can feel insecure and regularly takes social media breaks to focus on herself. In an interview to Buzzfeed, the model opened up about the pressures of industry and "being surrounded by a lot of beauty".

"I've struggled with comparison. I come from a world of modelling where it's really easy to compare myself to my own friends. You're just surrounded by a lot of beauty.

"I would say that every girl struggles with comparing themselves, whether it's on social media or (something else)," said Hailey, who is married to singer Justin Bieber.

She added: "There's always going to be other women or other girls that you feel insecure around, or that you compare yourself to. What if she's this and I'm not this? or What if I'm this and she's this? That is always happening no matter what, you know?"

