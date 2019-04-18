Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Hailey Bieber loves her husband Justin Bieber "more every single day". The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 17, to pen a heartfelt tribute to the 25-year-old pop star and thanked him for making her "a better human being" and "Insanely proud".

Alongside a picture of the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker standing in front of a green screen in a photography studio, she wrote: "my love you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I've ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you're becoming.. I love you more every single day. "

The blonde beauty's outpouring of love for Justin comes after he hailed Hailey his "soulmate" in a romantic poem.

The 'I'll Show You' singer showed off his emotional side on social media as he penned a touching verse, in which he described his other half as "God's greatest creation".

He wrote: "Sunlight falls into the Abyss/Just like i fall into your lips. Waves crash onto the shore/My love for you grows more and more

"Sound of the crickets a true meditation/I think about you, Gods greatest creation. As i fall into this blissful state/I ponder on how you're my one true SOULMATE

"Its getting dark to dark to see/A chilling breeze embraces me. The smell of camomile fresh from the garden/My life is a movie that both of us star in.

"Speaking of stars I'm starting to see some/They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom. How big and how vast our world is around us/So grateful for god we were lost but he found us.

"So i write the poem with him always in mind/Things all around us Just get better with time."

Alongside a sultry professional snap of Hailey, Justin added that "the best is yet to come".

He continued: "I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact!

"You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!"

The loved-up pair confirmed their marriage in November last year.

Bang Showbiz