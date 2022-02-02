Hailey Bieber rules out having children this year

Hailey Bieber has ruled out having children in 2022 as she focuses on her beauty brand. The 25-year-old model - who has been married to popstar Justin Bieber since 2018 - thinks that the pair will start trying for children in the "next couple of years", but claimed that starting a family in 2022 would be a "little hectic".

She said: "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? “You don't know how long that process is every going to take. Definitely no kids this year, that would be a little hectic, I think!" The socialite - who recently launched skin care brand Rhode - explained that despite initially believing she would want to start a family soon after getting married, she now realises that she is "super, super young" and wants to concentrate on her business.

She told the Wall Street Journal: "There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. “Everybody assumes it's: 'First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby.

“Well, what about the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to have kids super, super young. “Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young." Hailey's admissions come just months after an insider told Us Weekly that the pair were "definitely ready" for the challenge of parenthood.