Justin Bieber is planning on going on tour next year and his wife Hailey will be going with him.
The "Sorry" hitmaker - who is planning to release his first album in four years before the festive season is over - is keen to hit the road with his new music in 2020 and his 22-year-old wife can't wait to join him on his trot around the globe.
A source told PEOPLE.com: "A new album will be released very soon. Hopefully in time for the holidays. Justin is also preparing for a tour next year. He is in intense dance rehearsal. He can't wait to share it all with fans. [Hailey] is, of course, supportive and plans on touring with Justin. It's all very exciting."
It's not yet known whether the 25-year-old singer's new album will be festive-inspired or feature tracks about his marriage with Hailey and past relationships.
Justin tied the knot with Hailey last September in a New York courthouse, before having a second ceremony in South Carolina for their friends and family this year.