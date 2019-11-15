Hailey Bieber to join Justin on tour









Justin and Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram Justin Bieber is planning on going on tour next year and his wife Hailey will be going with him. The "Sorry" hitmaker - who is planning to release his first album in four years before the festive season is over - is keen to hit the road with his new music in 2020 and his 22-year-old wife can't wait to join him on his trot around the globe. A source told PEOPLE.com: "A new album will be released very soon. Hopefully in time for the holidays. Justin is also preparing for a tour next year. He is in intense dance rehearsal. He can't wait to share it all with fans. [Hailey] is, of course, supportive and plans on touring with Justin. It's all very exciting." It's not yet known whether the 25-year-old singer's new album will be festive-inspired or feature tracks about his marriage with Hailey and past relationships. Justin tied the knot with Hailey last September in a New York courthouse, before having a second ceremony in South Carolina for their friends and family this year.

The pair first dated in December 2015 but split a month later, before they reconciled in May 2018 and got engaged in July 2018.

During the time they were apart, Justin was in an on/off relationship with Selena Gomez and the 'Sober' hitmaker recently used their turbulent romance as inspiration for her new singles "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Me Now".

Despite pouring her heart out in the songs, the 27-year-old beauty has been "single" for two years and wants to find someone on the "same wavelength" as her.

She said: "I've been super, super single for two years.

"I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don't want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you ... I'm chilling right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful."