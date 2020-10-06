Hailey Bieber wouldn't kiss Justin in public for a 'long time'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Hailey Bieber wouldn't kiss Justin Bieber in public for a "long time". The model admits she didn't want to kiss her now-husband in front of others as she felt people were "watching her at certain moments", but soon realised it took too much energy trying to "protect" herself. She said: "It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. “But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are. “For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of ​​people watching us at certain moments ... But I realised that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you.

“The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide."

And Hailey insists she will have children one day but feels "less of an urge" now she is married.

She shared: "The strange thing is that I've always wanted to have children early, but now that I'm married, I feel less of an urge. I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now."

Whilst Justin added in an interview with Vogue Italia: "We're still newly married. I mean, we're celebrating two years. We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper."

Meanwhile, Justin previously confessed he feels “so lucky” to be married to Hailey.

The 26-year-old singer wrote on an Instagram post to mark their recent wedding anniversary: “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!

“I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl (sic)”