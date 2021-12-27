Hailey Bieber’s mistreatment from Beliebers

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been happily married for three years now, yet some Beliebers are still having difficulty picturing the singer, 27, with anyone else but his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Ever since the Biebers got hitched in September 2018, fans have been mean to Justin’s supermodel wife on social media, ’disapproving’ their relationship.

People felt the need to compare the two, stating the latter was a "better" match for Justin. Imagine what that must feel like for Hailey Bieber. Fans continuously taunted Mrs Bieber about her husband's ex-lover. According to Buzzfeed, Hailey was bombarded with comments such as “Selena is better”, one person in particular told fans to “go after” Hailey on Instagram live.

Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram This was but a fraction of what Hailey experienced regarding online harassment since tying the knot with her husband. Even though Justin gladly defended his wife at the time, Hailey still has been the victim of online bullying and harassment. “After getting married especially, it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention,” said the 25-year-old on her YouTube channel to Dr Jessica Clemons.

“I think one of the biggest things I struggled with, for sure, was the comparison aspect, of body comparison, looks comparison, behaviour comparison.” Hailey added: “I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind, and then you start to question everything.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey stated that things got so bad for her on social media that she had to delete her Twitter account to get away from the nasty and abusive comments. She stayed off of Instagram during weekdays as well. Hailey told Dr Clemons: “I don’t even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time I’d go on there that I didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment.” “The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up.”

Fans made accusations that Justin and Selena were still writing music about each other. In 2019, Selena released a song called “Lose You to Love Me” listeners speculated that the track was about Justin Bieber. Fans also tried to pit Hailey and Selena against each other following the release of Justin's newest album, “Justice”. Some assumed that some of the tracks, particularly "Ghosts" and "Anyone," were about Selena, tagging Hailey in social media comments to provoke a reaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) Furthering, according to US Weekly, the model was accused of dissing Selena with a screen-shot of Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko’s song “I’ll Kill You” shared on her Instagram Story. Hailey commented on a post about the rumour stating, “Please stop with this nonsense … there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

In return, Selena defended Hailey on her Instagram Live: “I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down. So please be kind to everyone.” Hailey and Selena actually get along quite fine despite the rumours and bad blood from certain fans. The two defend and support each other as much as they can.

In a recent post, Hailey showed her support to Selena Elle’s cover by linking the magazine's post of the feature on Instagram, per US Weekly. "After several rocky years battling health issues and heartbreak, @SelenaGomez has come into her own spiritually and creatively," read the caption of the post, given below, with Hailey double-tapping in approval. The model has also shown love to some of Selena's personal Instagram posts, including her release of "Rare" in 2019, as well as a picture of her getting ready for the American Music Awards.