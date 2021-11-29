Hailey Bieber's touching tribute to the late designer of her wedding gown, Virgil Abloh

Hailey Bieber is among those who have paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh, the revolutionary designer, who has died aged 41. The 25-year-old model wowed in a custom bridal dress by the Off-White founder - who has died aged 41, following a private battle with a rare form of cancer - when she tied the knot with 27-year-old pop megastar Justin Bieber.

After a courthouse ceremony in New York, the power couple tied the knot for the second time in front of loved ones at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on September 30, 2018. And Hailey wowed in an epic pearl-embroidered lace number with a statement fairytale veil with "till death do us part” emblazed on the edge of the trail, created by the revolutionary designer. And in a touching tribute to the Louis Vuitton Artistic Director, Hailey - who also walked at several of Virgil's runways - hailed the street muse for his "once-in-a-generation creative mind".

She wrote alongside photographs of the pair together in her gown and from other fashion events: "Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. "I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me. "He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into.

"A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) Tributes continue to roll in, including one from fellow fashion designer Victoria Beckham. The 47-year-old former Spice Girl wrote: “A true inspiration in so many ways. Rest in peace @virgilabloh. Sending love and light to your beautiful family. We will all miss you so very much x."

Her retired footballer spouse, David, 46, added: "Devastating news of the passing of Virgil Abloh. A true creative pioneer whose legacy will last forever." Musician Finneas, 24, said: “A true inspiration in so many ways. Rest in peace @virgilabloh. Sending love and light to your beautiful family. We will all miss you so very much x." And Good American co-founder Khloe Kardashian, 37, simply tweeted a series of white doves and heartbroken emojis.

Virgil "valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma." He was diagnosed in 2019, and, heroically, continued working in fashion while going through "numerous challenging treatments".

He leaves behind his wife Shannon Abloh and their two children, Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh. A statement on Virgil's Instagram page read: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. “He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. "He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture. “Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design.

“He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations." The family asked for privacy while they "grieve and celebrate" the fashion icon's life. They concluded: “We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.”