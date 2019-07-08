Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey Baldwin. (Instagram)

Hailey and Justin Bieber are celebrating their first anniversary. The 22-year-old model confesses she's "never loved" her husband more as she marked the first anniversary of their engagement.

She wrote on Instagram: "1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.

"Here’s to learning and growing together ..."

Justin previously dubbed his wife Hailey as "so out of his league".

He said: "These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff"

Justin has been going through a rough patch as of late but he had previously promised his fans that once he's finished getting his personal life in order, he will be ready to create new music.

He wrote on social media: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I knew and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."

Bang Showbiz