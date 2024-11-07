Halle Balley upset as ex-boyfriend DDG features their son on livestream without her approval

Halle Balley has publicly voiced her frustration after her ex-boyfriend, rapper and YouTuber DDG, appeared on a livestream with their son, Halo, without her consent. DDG joined popular streamer Kai Cenat's broadcast with their baby, an action Bailey claims she was not informed about.

At the time, Bailey was reportedly out of town and dealing with the emotional and physical demands of postpartum recovery. Bailey took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her disappointment, stating, “Hi everyone. Just so you know, I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified, especially when I am out of town.” Halle Bailey reacts to DDG bringing their son to stream with Kai Cenat without her being notified pic.twitter.com/HVwYI6ALhm

— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 7, 2024 In a follow-up post, Bailey highlighted her need for boundaries amid postpartum recovery. “As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap.” Halle Bailey continues to goes off on DDG for bringing their son on Kai Cenat’s stream 👀



“As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that i wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap.” pic.twitter.com/Id5ZEf5YNP

— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 7, 2024 Shortly after sharing her thoughts, Bailey has deactivated her social media accounts, leaving fans speculating on the emotional toll the incident had on her. This is not the first time DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, has shared moments with Halo on social media, with some videos garnering millions of views. While some fans voiced their support for Bailey, others took a different stance on co-parenting boundaries.

One user, @MixCultureFlow, sided with Bailey, posting, “I don’t care what people are saying. Halle, YOU ARE NOT WRONG. There should never be a situation in any co-parenting relationship where one parent doesn’t know where or what the other parent is doing with your child.” I don’t care what people are saying. Halle, YOU ARE NOT WRONG. There should never be a situation in any coparenting relationship where one parent doesn’t know where or what the other parent is doing with your child https://t.co/rGAUDBRscW — she (@MixCultureFlow) November 7, 2024 Another user, @285Slim, disagreed, saying, “Baby mamas always talking about what they don’t ‘approve of’ when the baby is with the dad. Nobody needs your permission, lady.”

Baby mamas always talking about what they don’t “approve of” when the baby is with the dad. Nobody needs your permission lady lmao — 285 Exit 9 (@285Slim) November 7, 2024 Kai Cenat, a popular streamer known for high-energy broadcasts with celebrity guests, hosted the livestream where DDG appeared with Halo. The situation has sparked ongoing debates about parental consent, boundaries, and co-parenting in the public eye.