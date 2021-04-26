Halle Berry and Van Hunt make their red carpet debut as a couple

Halle Berry and Van Hunt made their red carpet debut at Sunday night's Oscars.

The couple first announced their relationship on Instagram in September, when the Academy Award-winning actress shared a picture of herself donning a T-shirt with the musician's name emblazoned across it.

And the loved-up pair finally got to make their first public appearance together at the prestigious ceremony in Hollywood this weekend.

Halle shared a series of snaps of the couple, her new pixie crop hairdo and her purple Dolce & Gabbana gown on Instagram.

She captioned the post: "Oscars 2021."

Their red carpet debut comes after musician Van, 51, recently expressed his love for his 54-year-old girlfriend, who has inspired him to write new music about their relationship.

He added how their relationship is aspirational "in more ways than I can even tell you".

The music star - who has a teenage son from a previous relationship - added: "I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting.

"I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life."

He made the comments after Halle shared a sweet post on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day, writing: "NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!

"If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ....your person...even if it takes you until you're 54! (sic)"

Speaking about the post, Van said: "It was well written, which at least that's what I like to acknowledge because I don't know that people know that side of her because she can write as well. You guys are gonna be surprised at all the things that she can do. Yeah, I can't tell any more than that but you gonna be surprised."