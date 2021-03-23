Halsey clarifies their pronouns: 'I'm happy with either she or they'

Halsey is “happy with either” she or they pronouns, after their recent change to their social media profiles left some fans confused over which pronouns to use. The ‘Without Me’ hitmaker – who is currently expecting their first child with their boyfriend Alev Aydin – recently changed their bio on Instagram and Twitter to let their fans know their pronouns are “she/they”, and has now clarified exactly what that means. In a post on their Instagram Story, Halsey wrote: "for those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns :) the inclusion of 'they', in addition to 'she', feels most authentic to me. “If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. thanks for being the best (sic)” Picture: Halsey Instagram Stories Halsey updated their pronouns earlier this month by adding them to their social media accounts, but chose not to make a statement about the change.

When fans noticed the alteration and sent their love and support to the 26-year-old singer, Halsey simply wrote “thank u (sic)” on their Instagram story alongside a heart emoji.

The news comes after Halsey recently said their pregnancy has levelled their "perception of gender entirely", as having a baby hadn’t given them the “binary feelings about womanhood” that they’d expected.

They wrote on Instagram: "February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long.

"Butttttt also going so fast?! I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly.

"I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand.

"I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! (sic)"