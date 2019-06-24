Halsey performs at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert in Carson. Picture: Reuters

'Without Me' hitmaker Halsey has defended her racy on stage outfits, but she admitted parents of her younger fans often try to pressure her to change her style. The 'Without Me' singer has admitted she often gets pressured by mothers of young fans to stop performing in her underwear, but the defiant star said she'll do what she wants to remain "authentic".

She's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "Someone will say 'I think you should dress more covered up because you have young fans who watch you' and, 'My daughter's nine and she loves your music but you wear a bra on stage'.

"And I'm like, 'Shut up lady I'll do what I want'. You know what's authentic to me, it's going on stage half naked and free and exciting, but also being a good role model."

Just last month, Halsey showed her generosity when she paid a fan's speeding ticket because she was "bangin' out" to the singer's music.

The fan had tweeted: "Confession: Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever.

"When asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey's new song Nightmare(sic)".

The 'Closer' hitmaker then asked the woman for her details on payment-sharing app Venmo so she could transfer the money to cover the cost of the fine.

She replied: "What's your Venmo. I'll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!! (sic)"

And the Twitter user later confirmed her generosity by sharing a screenshot from Venmo, and promised to be more careful on the road in future.

She wrote: "So this happened and I've never been more grateful or felt less deserving @halsey you are unreal.

"You are so amazing thank you thank you thank you!!! I will ever forget your kindness and will continue blasting your music forever (just at a safer speed).(sic)"