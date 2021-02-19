Halsey reveals pregnancy altered her 'perception of gender'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“Without Me” singer Halsey's pregnancy has levelled her "perception of gender entirely" and altered her feelings about her own body. She wrote on Instagram: "February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. "Butttttt also going so fast?! I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand.

"I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! (sic)"

Last month, Halsey, 26, referred to her impending arrival as her “rainbow baby”, which is a term often used to describe a baby who arrives after a miscarriage or stillbirth.

The “You Should Be Sad” singer – who was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 - has previously been open about her experience with pregnancy loss, as she said she once suffered a miscarriage whilst in the middle of a concert.

She said in 2018: "I was on tour, and I found out I was pregnant. Before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future ... the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert.

“The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realising in that moment ... I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease.

"So I put my foot down and got really aggressive about seeking treatment and I had surgery about a year ago and I feel a lot better."