'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton joined by Daniel Radcliffe & Rupert Grint for special reunion

Tom Felton - who played Draco Malfoy in the big screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling's wizarding saga - reflected on the past 19 years since the first movie “Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone“ was released. Before being joined by his former co-stars for a YouTube 'House Party', he said: "One of the luckiest sods and smiley g*** in the world. "I was lucky enough to pose this question to my old school chums, what does '19 years later' mean to you?" He was joined by Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley) and director Chris Columbus for the special virtual event. why am i crying #19yearslater pic.twitter.com/tYm2x2HZN1 — ًy (@vocalchwe) November 14, 2020 Daniel pondered: "My first thoughts are that this is a mere preview of the nostalgia we'll all be showing next year when it's 20 years since the first film was released.

"I feel like we'll be doing a lot of reminiscing in various forms. It feels insane as I'm sure it does for anyone whose 30 or 31.

"It seems impossible that that time has passed, it feels very fresh. It's been amazing to watch the whole thing continue to grow since it finished and not just the play and 'Fantastic Beasts.' "

Meanwhile, Rupert - who welcomed his daughter Wednesday into the world in May with girlfriend Georgia Groome - admitted he used to get the giggles on set, and even laughed his way through the more emotional scenes.

He revealed: "I remember on 'Potter' it would always be the most inappropriate scenes, like Dumbledore’s funeral was a particularly bad one...

"For some reason I found that absolutely hilarious. Yeah, once you start laughing, it’s very hard to stop.

"I had a particularly bad reputation, they used to call me 'Go Again Grint' because I could never do anything without doing it like 20 times."