Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are 'very serious'

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are "very serious" about each other and their chemistry was obvious on the set of “Don't Worry Darling”. The 36-year-old director and the 27-year-old singer - who met on the set of “Don't Worry Darling” which Olivia is directing - went public with their relationship last month and have been inseparable ever since. A source told PEOPLE: "They seem very serious and spend all their time together. Olivia is very happy with Harry. "Olivia and Harry continue to film in Los Angeles. Filming has been tricky because of Covid. “They have shut down the set several times for testing and breaks. Olivia is amazing to work with though.

“She stays calm and very focused despite all the breaks.

And insiders said their chemistry was obvious as soon as filming began in September 2020.

The source said: "As they spent time together on-and off-set, their friendship quickly turned romantic. Their chemistry was very obvious. Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer.

"Olivia and Harry created this loving and warm environment. Everyone loved working with them. She takes her work very seriously, but everyone saw it coming."

Olivia and Jason Sudeikis, 45 - who share son Otis, six and daughter Daisy, four - split in early 2020.