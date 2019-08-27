View this post on Instagram
Harry Styles appears on our latest cover. The former boy-band hero opens up to Rob Sheffield about sex, psychedelics, becoming a 21st-century rock star and more. "This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue," Styles tells Sheffield while in the studio. "So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place."
Harry Styles talks to Rob Sheffield about his new music, his sexuality, showing support for Black Lives Matter and more in our new cover story. "I want to make people feel comfortable being whatever they want to be," he says. "I'm aware that as a white male, I don't go through the same things as a lot of the people that come to the shows."
