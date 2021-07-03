Harry Styles' deep connection with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles has a “deep connection” with Olivia Wilde, as sources say the happy couple - who started romancing earlier this year - "care so much" about each other. The One Direction singer has been romancing the “Booksmart” director – who has son Otis, six and daughter Daisy, four, with her estranged husband Jason Sudeikis – for several months, and sources have now said the couple “care so much about each other” and have already formed a strong bond.

An insider told “Entertainment Tonight”: “It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling. They care so much about each other and have a deep connection. “They’re pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye.” Meanwhile, separate insiders recently said the couple have been “having an awesome time” together and have “grown even closer” since rumours of their romance began swirling earlier this year.

The source explained in June: "[They are] having an awesome time. [They have] been going on walks outside in the park and not hiding their relationship, [and have] grown even closer as a couple. "Yesterday, they enjoyed lunch outside and looked incredibly cute together. They were both in a great mood and left the restaurant holding hands. Harry put his arm around Olivia as they walked back to her house."

Harry and Olivia, 37, recently enjoyed down time in the UK together after working together on the upcoming movie, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. The pair were first reported to be dating in January after they were spotted holding hands while attending a wedding together. A source previously said: "Filming during a pandemic in Los Angeles was pretty all-consuming.