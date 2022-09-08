Harry Styles is clueless about acting

Harry Styles has “no idea” what he is doing in the acting world. The pop superstar features in the new movie “Don’t Worry Darling” but confessed that he feels out of his comfort zone as an actor.

Styles told reporters at the Venice Film Festival: “Music I’ve done a lot longer so I’m a bit more comfortable”. “What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing.” The “As It Was” singer explained that he considers music and acting to be “opposite in a lot of ways”, but he embraces the “fun” sense of the unknown that comes with both professions.

Styles, 28, said: “Making music is a really personal thing. “There are aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences a bit, but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else. That’s what I find the most interesting about it. They can aid each other in a way. “Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different.

“I think the fun part is that you never know what you're doing in either one of them.” The former One Direction star revealed that he plans to combine both music and acting going forward. Styles explained: “I feel very lucky I get to do something I love as a job.

