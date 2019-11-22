Harry Styles has revealed that he gets inspiration for his music from sex and sadness and says "it's what everything's about really".
The 25-year-old singer has written on all of the tracks from his second solo record 'Fine Line', which will be released next month, and said he took inspiration from his own life.
When asked by Jools Holland on BBC Two's 'Later... with Jools Holland' what the album is about, Harry said: "Typical stuff really like being sad, having sex and stuff. It's what everything's about really."
When Jools joked that he should change the name of his show to 'Sadness and Sex' as it is a common theme for popular music, Harry quipped: "but not sad sex, sad sex is ... no."
Jools also asked Harry about songwriters he admires and which songs he wishes he had written himself.