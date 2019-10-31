Chart-topping singer Harry Styles has confessed that hosting "Saturday Night Live" is a daunting prospect.
The 25-year-old singer is preparing to host the American comedy show and Harry has confessed to feeling anxious about the challenge.
He shared: "I'm not going to lie, I'm a little nervous.
"I've been there before to perform. So I know kind of like how insane it is backstage and how, like hectic everything is - even when you're just playing two songs on it.
"So the idea of doing everything is definitely a little nerve wracking, but I'm excited for it. I think it's going to be really fun."