Harvey Weinstein has been accused of raping a woman in Los Angeles in 2013, and "threatening her life" if she told anyone.
The disgraced movie mogul is already facing five counts relating to sexual assault in an ongoing trial in Manhattan, which began on Monday (06.01.20), and on the same day, new charges were placed against him on the other side of America in Los Angeles.
Following the news of the LA charges, information regarding one alleged victim has been released, which states the unnamed woman claims Weinstein raped her in her hotel room following a Hollywood film festival in 2013.
The woman says she delayed telling anyone because he "threatened her life" if she did.
According to People magazine, the allegation was detailed in paperwork filed on Monday in Los Angeles County, where the prosecutor announced four new felony sexual assault charges involving two alleged victims.