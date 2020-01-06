Harvey Weinstein. Picture: Bang Showbiz Pictured: Harvey Weinstein Ref: SPL5001457 040618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 [email protected] World Rights

Harvey Weinstein is "expecting to be fully exonerated" in his upcoming rape trial, which starts this week. The disgraced movie mogul's criminal trial in New York is set to begin this week - in which he will face charges for predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, first-degree rape and third-degree rape - but he insists he has done nothing wrong.

Speaking ahead of the trial, he said: "I am expecting the truth to be told and the facts to be fully explored, and yes, I am expecting to be fully exonerated."

And Weinstein has been spending time with his family and loved ones ahead of the trial, and he has vowed to be a "better father" and more "patient and attentive".

He added to Fox News: "I've been spending time with my family, close friends and loved ones, and working closely with my legal and communication team. The past two years, especially with the onset of my medical issues, have been overwhelming, filled with soul searching and an abundance of self-awareness. I want to spend more time with my children to be a better father, and to be more patient and attentive to others around me."