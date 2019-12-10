Has Cassie given birth?









Cassie. Picture: Instagram Cassie has reportedly given birth to a baby girl, whom she and her husband Alex Fine are believed to have named Frankie. The 33-year-old singer is believed to have welcomed her first child with her husband Alex Fine, as TMZ reports the couple has had a healthy baby girl, whom they have chosen to name Frankie Fine. Sources have told the publication that Frankie weighs 8 lbs. 4oz, and measured just a little over 21 inches long. As of the time of writing, Cassie and Alex are yet to publicly confirm the news of their tot's birth themselves. Meanwhile, the "Me & U" hitmaker - who previously romanced P. Diddy - recently admitted she was "a little scared" of giving birth, because she didn't know what to expect from the labour process.

She said: "I am feeling great, but I'm a little scared of labour. I keep reminding myself that our bodies are meant to do this, and in the grand scheme of things, it will be over in a blink of an eye. In general, I keep hearing that parenthood goes by fast, so I'm trying to make every effort to enjoy each moment and all the stages, no matter how uncomfortable."

But Cassie explained at the time that she will have an experienced doula by her side to help her through the process, and also said she would be taking "labour and delivery classes" ahead of her tot's arrival.

Speaking in October, she added: "We're planning to have her in LA at the hospital with my doula, who is also a friend. I want someone there with us who can advocate for me to the doctor and nurses.

"The best advice I've received, be open and prepared for anything to happen, so that's where my head is. I'm taking labor and delivery classes in about a week, so I'm sure I'll make more decisions after those classes."