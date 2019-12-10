Cassie has reportedly given birth to a baby girl, whom she and her husband Alex Fine are believed to have named Frankie.
The 33-year-old singer is believed to have welcomed her first child with her husband Alex Fine, as TMZ reports the couple has had a healthy baby girl, whom they have chosen to name Frankie Fine.
Sources have told the publication that Frankie weighs 8 lbs. 4oz, and measured just a little over 21 inches long.
As of the time of writing, Cassie and Alex are yet to publicly confirm the news of their tot's birth themselves.
Meanwhile, the "Me & U" hitmaker - who previously romanced P. Diddy - recently admitted she was "a little scared" of giving birth, because she didn't know what to expect from the labour process.