Haters crawl out of the woodwork to throw shade at Blue Ivy after latest Beyoncé performance

It’s been about a week since Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy first took to the stage and wowed a Paris crowd with her dance moves during her mom’s historic Renaissance World Tour. Blue, who’s the celebrity couple’s eldest child, once again joined her mom on stage during the London leg of the tour earlier in the week. According to People magazine, she appeared on stage during Beyoncé’s performance of “My Power”.

She later danced with the back-up dancers during a rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright”. “Blue Ivy said let me remind y’all that I am the daughter of Beyoncé Giselle Knowles and Shawn Carter,” shared @jfuentes. “She’s ELEVEN! 🙌🏾” Blue Ivy said let me remind y’all that I am the daughter of Beyoncé Giselle Knowles and Shawn Carter. She’s ELEVEN! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aOqxWTHCFg — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) May 29, 2023 Right on queue, haters once again came out of the woodwork to spew their criticism towards a young girl doing what most of us couldn’t stomach doing in our wildest dreams.

“She looks horrible”, “Why so stiff?”, “She looks to have been forced up there”. Those were just some of the comments on Twitter. That a bunch of miserable adults are congregating on Twitter to criticise an 11-year-old girl should hardly be surprising. We’ve seen it far too often over the years. Even if she had been flawless (and she was close!), detractors would’ve still found a way to find a fault. Just imagine hopping on stage as a kid and dancing alongside arguably the greatest performer of all time. You probably can’t even imagine it. It’s such a mind-numbing and impossibly daunting thing to fathom.

A Twitter user by the name @ben_dubaii summed it all up neatly. “The fact y’all are hating on a child is crazy! She’s learning she’s still young and probably didn’t wanna mess up her steps. “You act like she has to immediately dance like her mother. It will take time but she will get it. I bet her mom is proud of her for trying.” Blue Ivy dancing with her mother Beyoncé in Paris !!! pic.twitter.com/lEJsusA8xM — RENAISSANCE (@Ben_Dubaii) May 26, 2023 For what it’s worth, despite what the haters may say, Blue absolutely knocked it out of the park. She had grace, confidence and poise — qualities most of the trolls don’t possess.