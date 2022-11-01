‘Heartstopper’ star Kit Connor ‘forced’ to come out as bisexual

Kit Connor felt “forced” to come out as bisexual. The ‘Heartstopper’ actor plays rugby player Nick Nelson in the Netflix series in which he befriends Joe Locke's character Charlie Spring and the pair develop a romantic relationship

Connor has accused people of “missing the point of the show”. In a rare Twitter post, he wrote: “Back for a minute. I’m bi. “Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Although Connor didn't reveal why he felt forced to reveal his sexuality, his post comes after some people accused him of “queerbaiting” after he was pictured holding hands with 'A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow’ co-star Maia Reficco. back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

‘Heartstopper’ creator, writer and show runner Alice Oseman has thrown her support behind the star in a powerful tweet. She replied: “I truly don’t understand how people can watch ‘Heartstopper’ and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. “I hope all those people are embarrassed as F***. Kit you are amazing.”

Meanwhile, Connor recently opened up about how important the show - which started production for its second season in September - can be for young queer people. He told Variety: “To have a show where you see queer people being happy and being together and united as a group, I think there’s something really beautiful about that. “I think that shows like ‘Euphoria’ that are very queer are still very much sort of adult in many ways because they are very dark and gritty.

“I think it’s really important to have a show that is just portraying queer love and queer beauty.”