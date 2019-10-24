German model Heidi Klum has confessed she feels under pressure to "outdo" herself with her Halloween outfit.
The 46-year-old model is currently preparing for her Halloween bash in New York City, and as the event draws closer, Heidi is becoming increasingly anxious about her outfit.
Heidi - who has staged a party every year for the last 20 years - shared: "I'm gonna do something very, very special.
"I'm trying to do something very special on that day, because it's 20 years already. I can't believe it! 20 years ago, I thought, 'There is no real cool party in New York City and someone has to do this.' And so I did."
Heidi hopes she'll continue to stage the bash for the next 20 years.