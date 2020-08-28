Heidi Klum permitted to travel to Germany with kids in agreement with Seal

Heidi Klum has been given permission to take her kids to Germany later this year while she's filming 'Germany's Next Top Model' after reaching a custody agreement with ex-husband Seal. The “Kiss From A Rose“ hitmaker fired back at his ex-wife after she applied for an emergency court hearing to seek permission to take Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, to Europe with her while she's working on ”Germany's Next Top Model' in October. As per People, the 47-year-old model has now been given the green light to take their brood with her, but Seal has to have "expanded time" with the children before and after they go away. As part of the agreement, the 57-year-old singer - who resides in Los Angeles - will be allowed to travel to Germany to visit his kids. And if due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the US ever closes the border, Heidi will have to "immediately make arrangements in an effort to return home with the children before the borders close."

Last week, Heidi was granted the emergency hearing, as she claimed Seal had thus far stopped her from taking her children to Germany because of his fears over coronavirus.

She said in her court documents: "I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the Covid-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk -- I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States."

Heidi made the court bid after failing to work out the matter with Seal, who she claimed originally agreed to let the kids travel in April but later changed his mind, even though the children said they don't want to stay in the US with their dad.

The couple's daughter Leni also submitted a declaration on behalf of herself and her siblings.

She wrote: "This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us.

"My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her.

"So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to."

Leni explained going to Europe would be an "amazing opportunity" and would also allow her and her siblings to see their grandparents, while her younger siblings are "really upset" and "frightened" at the thought of being away from their mother for so long.